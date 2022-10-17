Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Oct 17 (PTI) Twelve trafficked people from West Singhbhum district who were rescued in New Delhi were brought back to the eastern state, an official statement said here on Monday.

Ten girls and two women were among those who had been trafficked.

Most of the girls were from Goilkera, Gudri, and Bandgaon blocks of West Singhbhum district, the statement said.

District Child Protection officer Punita Tiwari said the family members of the girls were not literate.

The traffickers had lured the families with money and taken the girls to the national capital with the promise of employment, Tiwari said.

On the directives of the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal, Tiwari and the district police personnel brought them from Ranchi to Chaibasa on Saturday night, the statement said.

Chaibasa is the headquarters of West Singhbhum district.

The trafficked people were tracked following the information given by an officer of Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre, Jharkhand Bhawan, in New Delhi.

The officer said that the girls were lodged in a shelter home for children after being rescued by personnel of the Delhi Police and an organization working for their cause.

After receiving the information, the state Welfare Department formed an escort team and brought back the children to Ranchi from Delhi by train.

The minors were lodged at a shelter home in Chaibasa on the directives of the Child Welfare Committee.

They will be handed over to their family, the statement said.

