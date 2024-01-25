Kochi, Jan 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against industrialist-turned-politician Sabu M Jacob for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a CPI(M) MLA during his party function recently, police said here on Thursday.

The case was registered by the police in Puthencruz under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed—if not committed) based on a complaint lodged by P V Sreenijin MLA, the police said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

Jacob serves as the chief coordinator of Twenty20, a political party founded by him.

Police said that in his complaint, the Kunnathunad MLA alleged that Jacob made the remarks while addressing the Twenty20 meeting at nearby Kolencherry on January 21.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Hold Roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur (Watch Video).

Twenty20 was initially established as a charity outfit by the industrialist, but it later evolved into a political party, winning four grama panchayats in the panchayat polls held in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)