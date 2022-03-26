Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Two explosions in quick succession sparked panic among the people in a busy market in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said.

No one was injured, they said.

The first blast was heard around 8.15 pm near a garbage dump in Kotranka market, the officials said.

Police and other security personnel rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate the cause of the blast.

As the investigation was underway, another blast occurred 10 minutes later, the officials said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off.

The officials did not rule out terror angle in the incident.

