Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Two alumnae of the Punjab government's Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali were commissioned as Flying Officers on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Sehajpreet Kaur and Komalpreet Kaur were commissioned as Flying Officers at a ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Hyderabad.

According to the Punjab government statement, Sehajpreet Kaur, who will be joining the Flying Transport Branch, is the daughter of a serving Subedar Major of the Indian Army and hails from Amritsar district.

Komalpreet Kaur's father is serving in Punjab Police and belongs to Gurdaspur district. She will be joining the Navigation Branch of the Air Force.

The Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, established by the Punjab government, is a fully residential campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Its director, Maj Gen (retired) Jasbir Singh Sandhu, said that so far its 23 alumnae have joined various armed forces training academies, of whom 13 have been commissioned as officers.

