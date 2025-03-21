New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Two Army personnel died in a road accident in Ladakh, officials said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Greater Noida Woman Drinks Milk From Cow Bitten by Rabid Stray Dog, Dies of Rabies Within Days.

Hav Kishore Bara and Sep Suraj Kumar were travelling together in a vehicle which met with the accident, a senior official said.

Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in a post on X on Friday, wrote: "GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Hav Kishore Bara and Sep Suraj Kumar, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Ladakh on 20 Mar 2025 and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA". PTI KND

Also Read | Delhi Government Gears Up To Enforce Ban on Refuelling Overaged Vehicles From April 1: Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)