Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Two autorickshaw drivers were injured and their vehicles damaged after a portion of an empty old building crashed during the demolition of the structure in Mumbai's Borivali area on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Nancy Colony near Ganesh temple in the suburb when a three-storey building was being pulled down, a fire brigade official said.

Also Read | Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, Padma Shri 2024 Awardee, Dies at 93.

The building had already been vacated, he said.

A big chunk of concrete fell on two autos on the adjoining road, injuring drivers Ravikumar Lakhankumar Rana (45) and Suman Shukla (34). The autos were also damaged, he said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Lok Sabha: These Five Years Were About Reform, Perform and Transform in Country, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Last Day of Budget Session (Watch Videos).

Locals rushed the two injured drivers to a private hospital, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)