Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited a Government Excellence School in Bhopal on Monday and interacted with students ahead of the upcoming board examinations.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister congratulated children across the state and wished them success.

"On my behalf, I congratulate all the children across the state. Board exams are scheduled for the next few days. Under the new education policy, there will be two exams every year. This will be beneficial", he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, ahead of the MP board examinations, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with students as part of the "Pariksha Par Samvad - 2026" programme, held at Government Subhash Higher Secondary Excellence School in Bhopal on Monday, and guided them on preparation.

He urged students taking exams to prepare diligently without stress and to move forward with determination rather than fear.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Today's students are the future of the country. They will be the ones to lead the country in the coming time, so all students should continuously improve their skills, knowledge, and performance to refine themselves. Prepare for the exams with complete hard work and dedication, and do not take any stress.

The Chief Minister further said, "Examinations are only a phase in our lives, not the ultimate destination. Hard work should be a habit, but don't let stress dominate you. Self-confidence, discipline, and a balanced routine are the ultimate keys to success for students during exam time. Always maintain faith in yourself, move forward with determination, not fear, and fulfill all your dreams."

He appealed to all students to stay away from stress during exams, work hard continuously, and score as well as possible. He also advised students on time management, regular practice, and maintaining self-belief in all circumstances.

The Chief Minister said that learning from failure and moving forward is the mark of a strong personality, rather than being afraid of it, adding that the state government is making every possible effort to strengthen the education system.

According to Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), the board exams for Class 12th will begin from February 10 and continue till March 7 while the board examinations for Class 10th will begin from February 13 and conclude on March 6. All the examinations will be conducted in one shift from 9 am to 12 noon. (ANI)

