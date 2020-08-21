Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): Two bodies have been recovered from the site where a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project's powerhouse of the Srisailam reservoir here, Telangana police said on Friday.

"Two bodies have been found from the incident site where the fire had broken out at left bank power house in Srisailam, in Telangana side. The deceased were identified as assistant engineers Mohan Kumar (38) and Sundar Naik (38)," Achampet Police Station Circle Inspector Ramakrishna told ANI.

L Sharman, district collector Nagarkurnool said that these two men were among the nine missing persons feared trapped inside the plant.

"Two bodies among nine missing in the mishap have been recovered. Postmortem was conducted and the bodies handed over to their family members. The rescue operation is going on for the remaining seven members. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team is working on the rescue of seven more persons," Sharman told ANI over the phone.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10:30 pm.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his shock over the fire incident.

The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing relief measures and spoke to Telangana Power Minister Jagdeeshwar Reddy to update himself about the incident.

Telangana Minister for Power Jagadeeswar Reddy, Nagarkurnool district collector L Sarman, Telangana Transco, GENCO CMD Prabhakar Rao, local MLA G Balaraju, were among those who visited the site. (ANI)

