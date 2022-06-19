Pilibhit (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Police have filed an FIR against two people for allegedly sending obscene messages to a female teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

Kotawali Station House Officer (SHO) Harish Vardhan said the case was registered against Rupesh and his elder brother on the basis of the complaint lodged by the teacher's husband.

Also Read | International Day of Yoga 2022: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Lead Yoga Day Celebrations From Statue of Unity in Gujarat on June 21.

The woman had received a friend request on Facebook from a young man, who later sent her obscene messages. When her husband protested, the person issued threats, police said citing the complaint.

The complainant also claimed that his wife was afraid of going to school due to the threats sent by the accused.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protests: 'Y' Category Security Provided to 12 BJP Leaders in Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)