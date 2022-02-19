Muzaffarnagar, Feb 19 (PTI) A Muzaffarnagar court has sentenced two lifers, already serving the term for killing a man in 2009, with another spell of life sentence for killing his son a year earlier in 2008.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav’s Jibe Against Yogi Adityanath, Says ‘Our Baba CM is Wonderful, Does Not Know Anything’.

Additional Sessions Judge Jay Singh Pundhir sentenced Muzaffarnagar residents Suhail and Hasin, both brothers, after convicting them of killing Abad, son of Nasir, in 2008.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: SP Alliance Will Win More Than 300 Seats in UP, BJP Will See Reality on Result Day, Says Shivpal Yadav.

Prosecution counsel Ashish Tyagi and Manoj Thakur said the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.12 lakh on each of the two convicts.

The two brothers were convicted by the court earlier in 2012 for killing Abad's father Nasir in 2009.

Abad was shot dead earlier in 2008 by Suhail, his brothers Hasin and Baber and their father Sher Ali in Sarju village under the Kotwali police station area if the district, the prosecution counsel said.

The two brothers later had also shot dead Abad's father in 2009 for pursuing his son's murder case.

The two convicts' father Sher Ali had died pending the trial of the murder case while Baber was declared juvenile by the court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)