Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Two civilians were injured after militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place at Sangam in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
The grenade exploded on the roadside, causing minor injuries to the two civilians, he said.
Security forces have launched a hunt to nab the militants, the official said.
