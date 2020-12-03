Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Two cops of a police team deployed to intervene into a group clash in Tarkulwara area of the neighbouring Deoria district were injured after people from one side began pelting stones at the team, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi: Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu to Remain Closed Till Friday 12 Noon.

The police had reached the Mishrouli village to resolve a dispute between the two groups but members of one group started pelting stone at the team in which a constable and a driver of the police vehicle were injured.

Also Read | Ranjitsinh Disale Wins Global Teacher Prize 2020; Know More About The Indian School Teacher Who Promoted Girls’ Education.

The windowpanes of the police van too were damaged in the stone-pelting, he said.

The situation, however, was brought under control after additional force reached the village, police said, adding about six persons have been detained and interrogations were on.

“PRV team went to Mishrouli village on the information of clash and some people attacked them in which two policemen were injured. Some people have been detained and after registration of the case, further action will be taken,” Tarkulwa police station in-charge Pradeep Sharma said.

The rouble began when Barrister Gupta, a villager was getting a temporary road built on a disputed piece of land for the passage of the marriage procession of his daughter which was to be held in two to three days, said Sharma.

This was objected to by his neighbours Ashok Mishra, Krishnanand and Satyendra, triggering the group clash.

PRV driver Sanjit Sharma and constable Ramashish were admitted to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Sharma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)