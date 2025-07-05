New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Two criminals accused in a murder case were injured in an encounter with Delhi police special cell in the Narela area, following which they were hospitalised, Delhi police said in a statement on Saturday.

"The accused were asked to surrender, but they opened fire on the police party", police said.

Delhi Police Special Cell had an encounter with two criminals in the Narela area. The accused criminals had recently committed a murder in Rohtak, Haryana, police said.

Special Cell Northern Range got information about these criminals being in Delhi, after which a trap was laid in Narela area, police said.

"After this, the police shot them in their legs. Both the criminals are in hospital, after which they will be questioned", Delhi police said in its statement.

Meanwhile, on July 4, unidentified bike-borne gunmen shot dead their rival in the Najafgarh area of the national capital.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Tehlan, who was reportedly involved in several criminal cases in the past and was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was also a key witness in the high-profile Najafgarh double murder case of February 2024.

Tehlan was attacked while he was sitting inside a car. Two to three bike-borne assailants opened multiple rounds of fire at him before fleeing the scene, police said.

The police suspect that the murder may have been orchestrated by gangster Harsh Dhanakad, alias Chintu, who was recently deported from abroad, and Sanjay alias Sanju Dahiya, a known criminal currently based overseas.

Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being reviewed to identify the attackers.

Last week, gangster Kapil Sangwan's shooters murdered Deepak, the nephew of notorious Manjeet Mahal. Deepak's daughter was also shot at in the melee.

Deepak was shot dead on June 27 in a planned attack during his morning walk in Delhi's Bawana area. (ANI)

