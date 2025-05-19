Amaravati, May 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Monday exhorted people to participate en masse in the International Yoga Day on June 21, with at least two crore attendees in related events across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Yoga Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh, following an invitation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Drain Tragedy: Man Drowns After Rescuing 8-Year-Old Girl From Drain in Mumbai's Pant Nagar.

During a review meeting, Chief Secretary Vijayanand said, "At least two crore people should participate in the Yoga Day celebrations to be held in all districts up to the village level."

He said that nearly five lakh people should attend the main event in Vishakhapatnam, which will be led by the prime minister.

Also Read | Parliamentary Panel Members Condemn Trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Express Solidarity With Him.

Special CS MT Krishnababu (Health and family welfare) said the 2023 Yoga Day event in Surat saw over 1.5 lakh participants and efforts are to surpass that figure in Visakhapatnam.

This year's International Yoga Day will be observed with the slogan "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", promoting global harmony and individual well-being through regular yoga practice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)