Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) The two-day special Assembly assembly session in Bengal began here with obituary references made during the first half of Wednesday.

Members of the ruling TMC, the opposition Left front and the Congress attended the session, as Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay paid homage to MLAs and other prominent personalities who died last year.

On Thursday, the TMC will table a resolution opposing the Centre's new farm laws, and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

The resolution will be introduced under Rule 169 during the second half of the day, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The state government's effort to bring the opposition Congress and the Left Front on the same table, however, failed as both the parties insisted that the resolution be brought under rule 185.

They also sought repeal of another agricultural law that came into effect in 2014, under the Mamata Banerjee government.

Under rule 169, the government pilots a resolution in the assembly, whereas any party can move a resolution in the House under rule 185.

The two parties, however, said that they would take part in the discussions and place their viewpoint on the floor of the House.

BJP legislative party leader Manoj Tigga said the saffron party would oppose the resolution.

So far, five non-BJP-ruled states -- Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi -- have passed resolutions in their respective assemblies against the contentious legislations.

Two others bills -- one related to an agricultural university and the other to GST might also be taken up for discussion on Thursday in the House.

