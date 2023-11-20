Ranga Reddy, November 20: Two people died and 10 were injured after the wall of an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Moinabad, officials said on Monday. The police said that the body of one person has been retrieved from the debris, while searches for the other are underway. Telangana Stadium Collapse: Two Killed, Six Injured As Portion of Under-Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Rangareddy District (Watch Videos).

VIDEO | Casualties feared after a portion of an under-construction stadium in Hyderabad's Moinabad area collapsed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bf7dCjZ0oR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 20, 2023

Telangana Stadium Wall Collapse

According to Rajendernagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jagdeeshwar Reddy, "Two died and around 10 were injured after a private indoor stadium that was under construction collapsed. One body was retrieved and authorities are trying to recover another body under debris." Telangana Stadium Collapse: Three Killed, 10 Injured After Under Construction Indoor Stadium Collapses in Moinabad (Watch Videos).

The police officer said that the injured people have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. The rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

