Bhabhua (Kaimur), Feb 5 (PTI) Two persons have died while two others were taken ill, one of them seriously, after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Kaimur district of Bihar.

Sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar was banned by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Four people had fallen ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Kurasan village under Bhabhua police station on Thursday evening, Tauhid, a resident of Kurasan village, said.

The deceased have been identified as Lalu Bind (42) and Ram Kesri Kohar (50), he said, adding that the condition of the third person is stated to be serious and admitted in sadar hospital.

Dharmendra Kahar, who was among the four persons who had consumed liquor in the village, is being treated at a private hospital. He said that he along with four-five people had taken liquor in Kurasan village on Thursday evening.

Bhabhua Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sunita Kumari said that she would be able to say anything only after getting the post-mortem report of the deceased persons.

Local people say that it's not known whether the suspected spurious liquor was made locally or was imported from somewhere else.

Notably, the state government had on April 5, 2016 banned the manufacture, trade, storage transportation, sale, consumption of liquor including IMFL in the state and made it a punishable offence for those violating the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 which was amended in 2018.

