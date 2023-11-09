Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 9 (ANI): At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur higheway in Gurugram on Wednesday evening, officials said.

After receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora reached the spot.

Several fire tenders and ambulances also rushed to the spot to help the people stuck in the bus gutted by fire on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway.

According to the officials, more than ten people were critically injured after the bus caught fire in Gurugram.

Vikas Kumar Arora, the Police Commissioner of Gurugram, informed that around 35 to 40 people were travelling in the bus when the incident occurred.

"There were around 35-40 people in the bus who were the residents of Uttar Pradesh and were going to their homes on the occasion of Diwali. These people were also carrying small gas cylinders with them. As per the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the fire could have been caught because of these small cylinders. However, the forensic team is investigating the matter," Commissioner Arora said.

The police also noted that after the incident, the driver of the bus fled, and efforts are being made to nab him.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

