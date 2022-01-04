Hardoi (UP) Jan 4 (PTI) Two people died and three were injured when a car overturned and hit a tree along the Hardoi-Lucknow road here on Tuesday, police said.

The car was on its way to Lucknow from Shahjahanpur with four members of a family when it met with the accident while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle near Chirkatahi village in the Kachhauna Kotwali area, they said.

Also Read | Telangana: Six Students Suspended From Government Medical College Suryapet for Ragging.

The deceased were identified as Mukhtar (42) and Sana (30), the police said, adding that two of the injured were admitted to a district hospital in a critical condition.

The driver has sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a community health centre, they added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 18,466 Fresh COVID-19 Infections, 20 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Records 75 New Omicron Cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)