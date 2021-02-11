Gangtok, Feb 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Selep Tanki near Tashi View Point under Sadar police station area as a four-wheeler with five occupants overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

While two persons identified as Meyong Gyatso and Michelle Lepcha, died on the spot, three others sustained injuries and were taken to the new STNM hospital at Sokeythang for treatment, they said.

An investigation was underway in the matter, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)