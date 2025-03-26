Barabanki, Mar 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two drug traffickers at Bikapur Mod and seized 1.05 kg of morphine with a street value of around Rs 1 crore.

Both accused have been sent to jail under the NDPS Act.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Pandey stated, "As part of our ongoing campaign to curb crime and drug trafficking, our team, with the help of manual intelligence, arrested two suspects involved in narcotics smuggling."

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahil, a resident of Rajnapur, Ramnagar police station area, and Tausif from Suratganj Dak Khana Wali Gali, Mohammadpur Khala police station area, Barabanki district.

According to Pandey, the accused were arrested near Bikapur Mod, Amoli Kalan, and a motorcycle used in the crime was also seized.

"A case has been registered at Ramnagar police station under Sections 8/21C/60(3) of the NDPS Act," he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had been trafficking narcotics across Barabanki and neighboring districts using the seized motorcycle.

A detailed investigation into their criminal history is underway, Pandey added.

