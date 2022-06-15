Bemina (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two terrorists who had escaped after the Sopore encounter on June 6 were killed by a special team on Monday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told ANI.

Last week, on June 6, a Pakistani terrorist from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, was gunned down in Sopore and two terrorists had fled the city after.

Immediately after their presence was detected in Bemina, some jawans from the Special Operations Group were sent to nab them.

A firing was incited after they were tracked down in a car traveling to South Kashmir, and retaliation by the special team led to their deaths.

Both the terrorists were found to be affiliated with the terror outfit LeT, with one of them belonging to Faisalabad, Pakistan.

One jawan suffered a minor bullet injury, but he is now stable and is recovering.

"Srinagar is the central pass between North and South Kashmir, so when somebody wants to travel to and fro north and south, they have to cross Srinagar. That's how terrorists keep coming here, but our information network is very strong. Be it human or technological, we are able to utilize it successfully in tackling terrorists," IGP Vijay Kumar added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)