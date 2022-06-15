Mumbai, June 15: The Board of School Education, Haryana will announce the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 today, June 15. The HBSE Class 12 Result will be declared at 2.30 pm. Students who appeared for Class 12 examinations can check their results by visiting the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in.

This year, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from March 30 to April 29. The exams were conducted at around 1700 test centres across the state. Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Class 10 Result Not To Be Be Announced Today; State Urges Students To Wait for Official Announcement.

A total of 6,68,000 students registered for the Class 10 and 12 exams out of which 3,68,000 enrolled for Class 10 exams, while 2,90,000 students registered for the Class 12 exams.

While the Class 12 results will be declared today, there is no official update on the Haryana Board Class 10 result date and timing.

Steps to check Haryana Board 12th Result 2022:

Visit the official site of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on BSEH Class 12 result link

Enter roll number and other details

Your Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, students can visit the official site of Board of School Education Haryana.

