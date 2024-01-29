New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): In an extraordinary testament to the spirit of organ donation and altruism, two families consented to multi-organ donations within 48 hours, according to AIIMS Delhi.

Dr Aarti Vij, Prof in charge at ORBO, AIIMS, conveyed deep respect for the family's selfless decision. "In an extraordinary display of compassion and altruism, AIIMS Delhi witnessed two families consenting for multi-organ donations within a span of 48 hours. The first, a heartwarming act by the family of a 51-year-old brain-dead male, Mr Bachu, paved the way for new life for many. The second case involved Maya, a 40-year-old from Haryana, whose family took a brave decision to donate organs, marking two consecutive acts of the noble cause of multi-organ donations at AIIMS, Delhi," added Dr Vij.

The family of 51-year-old Bachu, from Bharatpur, Rajasthan took a noble step by donating his organs after he suffered a railway track injury at Kitwadi Railway Station Palwal Haryana on January 12, 2024.

He was admitted at Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), AIIMS. Despite the best & extensive care provided, he was declared brain dead on January 24, 2024. Bachu was a mason in the construction industry survived by his wife and two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. He was living in Palwal for his job.

Meanwhile, Maya's family narrated the incident, stating, "Maya was a religious lady and always ready to help others."

The meticulous coordination of the entire organ donation process from donor identification to the harvesting of organs was carried out by the collaborative efforts of the ORBO team, physicians, neurosurgeons, anesthetists, transplant team, transplant counselors & coordinators, technicians, administrators, forensic and police departments, and nurse coordinators.

One heart, four kidneys, two livers and four corneas of both donors were retrieved by the Retrieval Team doctors.

The organs were allocated to recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). One liver and a kidney were allocated to AHRR Hospital, Delhi, and one kidney was allocated to Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi while the heart, liver, and two kidneys were transplanted to the recipients at AIIMS, New Delhi. The corneas have been banked at Dr RP Centre, AIIMS.

Notably, Maya's family also donated skin, which is now preserved in the recently established Skin Bank at the Burn & Plastic Centre, AIIMS. (ANI)

