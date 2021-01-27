Etah (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Two farmers died when their hut caught fire here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Piphara village in the Jaithara area Tuesday night, they added.

Kalicharan (40) and Radheyshyam (35) were sleeping in a hut after liting a bonfire to protect themselves from cold, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Police said a probe into the matter is on.

