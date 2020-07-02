Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Two farmers have been arrested for allegedly killing a wild female elephant in Thekkampatti village, Mettupalayam, the Forest Department said on Thursday.

It further informed that bullet marks were found under the elephant's ear as per the postmortem report.

Two days ago, a male elephant had died due to health issues in Sirumugai village, Mettupalayam. (ANI)

