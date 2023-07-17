Latehar (Jharkhand), Jul 17 (PTI) Two teenage friends on a fun trip drowned in a waterfall, while six other friends had a close shave in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at Sugga Bandh, a famous waterfall of the district, around 4 pm on Sunday after eight friends from neighbouring Palamu district visited the place.

While taking bath in the water body, some 190 km from state capital Ranchi, two of them went deep inside and drowned. Six others, who tried to rescue them, had a close shave, the police said.

Ranjit Yadav, Baresanr police station in-charge, said, "Two friends, identified as Aditya Kumar Verma (19) and Aman Kumar Verma (18), went deep inside the water body along with six other friends. But, two drowned, while six others had a close shave."

After their friends screamed, the local villagers and forest guard Paramjit Tiwari visited the spot and recovered the bodies, he said.

The local villagers said that Sugga Bandh waterfall has been a famous tourist spot but there are no security or safety arrangements for visitors.

