Lucknow, July 17: In a bizarre turn of events, an advocate in Lucknow has received an e-challan for riding his motorbike without a helmet, seven days after his two-wheeler was stolen from the premises of the district court. Apparently, the two men who stole his bike were riding it near the new high court premises without changing its number plate. Lucknow: Two Workers Killed As Lift Falls Into Shaft at Construction Site in Sector-6.

According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7. “On July 4, I parked my vehicle at gate no-2 of the district court and went inside. When I returned around 5.30 p.m., my bike was missing from the spot where I parked. I called Dial 112 and then the police. However, the motorbike could not be found,” he said in the FIR. “On July 11, I got an e-challan worth Rs 6,000 from the traffic department.”

As per the copy of the e-challan, the lifters (a rider and a pillion) were riding through a crossing near the new high court in Gomti Nagar without a helmet on. Their footage was captured by the CCTV and thus, the e-challan. When the Wazirganj police station where the FIR is lodged, was contacted, they said that the matter is being investigated and would be looked into. Uttar Pradesh: Suspected ISI Agent Arrested for Supplying Vital Info About Indian Military Establishments.

Confirming the lodging of FIR, Upendra Yadav, investigating officer, said: “I am aware of matter and e-challan. The case is being investigated and the accused will be caught soon.” Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, ADCP (West), said, “we are looking into the matter”.

