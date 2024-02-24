Dhanbad, Feb 24 (PTI) One person was seriously injured when two groups clashed over supremacy on a coal loading point in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at a coal loading point in Gopalichuk colliery, around 155 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Police Paper Leak: UP Government Cancels Police Constable Recruitment Exam Held on February 17-18.

The police officer said that the incident occurred around 12.30 pm. The injured Sonu Kumar Yadav, who received a bullet injury in hand, was admitted at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital.

"The situation is under control and loading of coal has resumed from the point", said Deputy Superintendent of Police Archna Smriti Khalko, who is camping at the site.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi To Witness Bipolar Contest As AAP and Congress Join Hands To Take On BJP in General Polls.

Three crude bombs were seized from the site and they were defused, Khalko said.

According to eyewitnesses, bombs were hurled and bullets were fired during the clash between two groups.

However, no FIR was lodged by either side till late evening in this connection, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)