New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating around 50 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in railways, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Bank Scam Case: Mumbai Court To Hear BJP Leader Pravin Darekar's Anticipatory Bail Application on March 21.

The accused have been identified as Faridabad resident Ritesh, 26, and Mohit Rajput, 25, of Ambala in Haryana, they said.

Also Read | Ukraine Legalises Cryptocurrency To Fight Russian Invasion.

Police made the arrests after conducting a probe into the complaints against Ritesh of duping people on the pretext of getting them the job of the assistant station master in railways.

During the investigation, police conducted raids at various places in Haryana and nabbed main accused Ritesh from Faridabad on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, Ritesh disclosed that he had duped around 50 unemployed people on the pretext of providing them with the job and had taken around Rs 50 lakh from them, Kalsi said.

On his instance, his accomplice Rajput was also arrested on Monday from Nirman Vihar in East Delhi, the DCP said.

Ritesh worked as a marketing trainer in a private firm and lured trainees with the promise of getting them the job of the assistant station master in railways.

He used to claim to the trainees that he hailed from an influential family with one of his relatives being a private assistant of the railway minister and his father a financer to a leading political party besides his uncle being a CBI officer.

He also used to say that one of his friends is an SHO, police said.

By inducing them, he took lakhs of rupees from unemployed people and ran away. His associate Mohit Rajput helped him to accomplish the task, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)