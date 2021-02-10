Thane, Feb 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested by Thane police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of buying their goods put up for sale on an online marketplace, an official said on Wednesday.

He said the accused duo used to issue cheques in fictitious names under the pretext of purchasing the goods, after meeting the sellers.

"A victim had posted an advertisement on the online platform for selling his new laptop as he wanted to go abroad. One of the accused approached him, took his laptop and issued a cheque of Rs 2.30 lakh. When the victim went to the bank to encash the cheque with the accused, the latter fled with the laptop," said Kasarwadavali police station senior inspector Kishore Khairnar.

He said the cheque given by the accused couldn't be encashed as it was issued in the name of a defunct IT company.

Police tracked down the accused, identified asPeter alias Ryce Josh Sanchez (30) to Malvani near suburban Malad in Mumbai, and arrested him, he said.

Sanchez's accomplice Siddesh Sawant (30) was picked up from Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, the senior inspector said, adding that the stolen laptop was also recovered from a person in Lamington Road in Mumbai.

The accused duo told the police that they had targeted others using a similar modus operandi, he added. PTI

