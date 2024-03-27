Indore, Mar 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly firing at the son of an occultist in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

One of the attackers, who is childless, bore a grudge against the tantrik after the rituals performed by him failed to yield results, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hrishikesh Meena told reporters the arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Shindel (32) and Sonu Vyas (30).

Meena said the bike-borne duo wearing masks had shot at Deepak Nagar (35) in Annapurna police station area on the morning of March 22 when he was riding a motorcycle.

The police officer said Nagar, who was shot in the back, was admitted to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger now.

"Shindel, one of the accused, was not having a child even after many years of marriage. He bore a grudge against Nagar's tantrik father Parasram who allegedly cheated him through tantric rituals assuring that he would father a child," he said.

As the rituals failed to yield results, Shindel conspired to kill the tantrik's son to take revenge, he said.

He said Shindel and the tantrik had a spat two days before the incident.

The DCP said that Shindel had bought a pistol from Ujjain to commit the crime.

Further probe is underway.

