Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a man here, police said.

The body of Minu Kumar was found lying on a railway track here on August 28, SHO of Mansurpur police station SP Singh said.

Arun Kumar and his friend Jitender were arrested in Lacheda village on Monday in connection with the murder.

During interrogation, Arun Kumar told the police that Minu Kumar had allegedly sexually assaulted his sister, following which he hatched a conspiracy to kill him, the SHO added.

