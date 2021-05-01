New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Two men were arrested from east Delhi for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Anshuman (31), a resident of Rohini, and Kartik (24), a resident of Tilak Nagar, they said.

On Friday, information was received that one Anshuman, who was selling fake Remdisiver injections at exorbitant price, would come near Cross River Mall around 8 pm in his car to sell injections to someone, a senior police officer said.

Police spotted the car around 8.15 pm and was signalled to stop. Two persons came out of the vehicle with polythene bags in their hands and tried to flee, but were apprehended, he said.

A total of 17 Remdesivir injections and one car were recovered from their possession, he said.

Interrogation revealed that they procured these injections from one Akarshan, a resident of Noida, through one Anil. They were selling these injections at a price of Rs 35,000 per vial, the officer said.

They have cheated many people in the national capital, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)