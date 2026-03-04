Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): A historic century by Finn Allen, the fastest in T20 World Cup history, took New Zealand to the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, stopping South Africa's unbeaten run by nine wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

With this win, NZ has sealed their final spot and will play either India or England, who will clash on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Courtesy of some fight from Marco Jansen (55 in 30 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (29 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six), Proteas reached 169/8 in 20 overs after they sunk to 77/5. But the real magic was produced by Tim Seifert (58 in 33 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Allen (100* in 33 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes), who put a 117-run stand which killed the game within the powerplay itself.

In the run-chase of 170 runs, Kiwi openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen started well, with Seifert getting two fours against Jansen to start the chase. Jansen continued to face the assault, going for 18 runs in the third over, including two sixes and a four.

NZ reached the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs, courtesy of a six from Seifert over long-on against Kagiso Rabada. The sixth and final over of the powerplay, bowled by Corbin Bosch, was pure carnage, with Allen smacking him for four boundaries and a six; a total of 22 runs came from the over, taking the score to 84/0.

Seifert also continued to get runs, reaching his fifty in 28 balls, with six fours and two sixes. NZ reached the 100-run mark in 7.5 overs.

Allen also reached his second fifty of the tournament in just 19 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Rabada broke the 117-run stand, removing Seifert's stumps for a 33-ball 58, with seven fours and two sixes in the 10th over. At the end of 10 overs, NZ was 124/1.

The assault continued in the second half too, with Bosch being hit for a four and six by Rachin Ravindra and Allen. The boundaries just would not stop, as in the next over, Allen took down Keshav Maharaj with a four and six. A four at the start of the next over took NZ to the 150-run mark in 12.1 overs.

The 13th over was a torturous one for the Proteas, as Jansen was smacked for four, four, six, six and four by Allen, sealing the match for the Kiwis and also his century in just 33 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes.

Earlier, South Africa managed to post a competitive 169/8 in their 20 overs against New Zealand, despite a shaky start that saw them lose early wickets. Key contributions from half-centurion Marco Jansen and timely breakthroughs by New Zealand bowlers kept the contest evenly poised throughout the innings.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa were off to a poor start. During the second over of Cole McConchie, the Proteas lost two back-to-back wickets.

McConchie first removed wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (10 off eight balls, with two boundaries) and then dismissed Ryan Rickelton for a golden duck. SA was at 12/2 in 1.5 overs.

After the end of the first power play, South Africa recovered well and made 52/2, courtesy some fireworks from Dewald Brevis and a supporting role by skipper Aiden Markram.

During the fourth ball of the eighth over, Rachin Ravindra got the key wicket of captain Markram. The Proteas skipper made 18 off 20 balls, with two boundaries. SA was reduced to 55/3 in 7.4 overs.

Ravindra then got the wicket of dangerous David Miller during the final of the 10th over. Miller departed after scoring just six runs, being caught by Daryl Mitchell at long-off. South Africa slumped to 77/4. Proteas could not stop tumbling for Proteas as in the next over, James Neesham removed Brevis, with an assist from skipper Mitchell Santner. The batter departed after a fighting knock of 34 off 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes. SA had lost half their side in the pavillion with 77/5 in 10.2 overs.

Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs stitched a partnership, taking the Proteas to the 100-run mark in 13.5 overs. The 18th over by Neesham proved to be a pressure-relieving one as Stubbs and Jansen dispatched him for a six and four each, and Proteas reached the 150-run mark in 18 overs. The duo completed a 50-run stand in 40 balls.

During the first ball of the 18th over, Lockie Ferguson got the much-needed wicket of Tristan Stubbs. The right-arm seamer clean bowled Stubbs for 29 off 24 balls, with two fours and one six. The 73-run stand was undone, with SA at 150/6 in 18.1 overs.

Towards the end, Marco Jansen's blistering unbeaten 30-ball 55, with two fours and five towering sixes, helped South Africa post 169/8 in 20 overs. The all-rounder reached his half-century in just 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry (2/34), Cole McConchie (2/9), Lockie Ferguson (1/29), James Neesham (1/42), and Rachin Ravindra (2/29) were among the wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: SA: 169/8 (Marco Jansen 55*, Tristan Stubbs 29, Rachin Ravindra 2/29) lost to NZ: 173/1 in 12.5 overs (Finn Allen 100*, Tim Seifert 58, Kagiso Rabada 1/28). (ANI)

