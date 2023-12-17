Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Murbad in Thane district for allegedly severing the limbs of a man over a previous enmity, an police official said on Sunday.

Sushil Bhoir was attacked with a chopper and other sharp weapons on Friday and he is currently getting treatment in a Mumbai hospital, Senior Inspector Prasad Pandhare of Murbad police station said.

Also Read | Manipur: Three Naga Militants of Two Extremist Outfits Killed in Gun Fight in Noney.

"We have arrested Shrikant Dhumal and Nitin Dhumal for the crime. The victim had worked with Shrikant but they parted ways a year ago after a dispute," he said.

The duo has been charged with attempt to murder and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Arms Act provisions, he added.

Also Read | Betnovate-N: Fake Medical Factory Producing Duplicate Skin Ointment Busted in Delhi, Mastermind Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)