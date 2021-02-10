Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested two men for allegedly swindling a man on the pretext of helping him deposit money in his bank account, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, the Santacruz police on Tuesday nabbed Navi Mumbai residents Asif Abdul Wahid Sheikh (25) and Rajesh Damodar Behra (35), the official said.

According to the police, the complainant has alleged that he was swindled by the accused when he went to an SBI ATM in Santacruz to deposit Rs 20,000 in his account on February 4.

On examining the CCTV footage from near the ATM, the police spotted the accused fleeing in an autorickshaw, and subsequently traced the vehicle to Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The accused have been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is underway to find out if the duo had been involved in similar offences in the past, he added.

