New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Two men allegedly involved in cases of motor vehicle thefts were arrested on Tuesday after a brief exchange of fire with police in south Delhi's KM Pur area, officials said.

Two illegal weapons along with a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused, Junaid (24) and Iqbal (40), police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, " Checking was being conducted at Gurudwara road to check motor vehicle theft in the area. At about 7.30 am, two bike-borne men, when spotted by police, turned back and tried to escape from Sewa Nagar side but they were chased by our team."

"When our team surrounded them, they opened fire on police and our team retaliated in self-defence, following which the accused suffered injuries in their legs," the DCP said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and investigation so far has revealed that they had stolen a bike from Govindpuri area and were looking for more bikes in KM Pur area, the officer said.

Junaid was previously found involved in seven cases, including theft, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

