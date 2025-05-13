Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police have cracked a case of major counterfeit currency circulation in Indore district and arrested two people in connection with the same on Tuesday, an official said.

Indore police also recovered bogus notes worth Rs 40 lakh from the possession of the accused. The duo was operating through social media to connect with people and lure them with fraudulent offers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Zone 3), Ramsanehi Mishra said, "We received an intel that a few people were trying to circulate counterfeit currency via making connections over social media. Following which, two people have been arrested, identified as Prathamesh Yevatkar, a resident of Jalgaon, Maharashtra and Deepak Kaushal, a resident of Mhow. Yevatkar came in contact with Kaushal via social media and they contacted a person, which was a trap setup by the police, to deliver the bogus notes and our team caught them red-handed while making the delivery. We have recovered bogus notes around Rs 40 lakh and original notes worth Rs 8,000."

The counterfeit currencies are those which children use to play. The accused used to make the bundles of the notes the same as the bank prepares and place the original note above and in the middle to lure the people, he added.

"We are investigating the matter and trying to gather evidence in connection with the same. The accused used to charge Rs 1 lakh to provide Rs 4 lakh counterfeit currency. They lured the people, citing it is a second-grade note and emphasising that these are the notes which are slightly damaged while printing but it is not a bogus note. Additionally, we are probing to find out their other modus operandi," Addl DCP Mishra said.

A case has been registered against them under sections 178 and 179 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added. (ANI)

