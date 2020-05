India News | Two Held in Murder Case

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing of a 40-year-old man here last week, police said.

The prime accused Santosh Kalambe (43), who has a string of cases against him, had allegedly shot the victim Rakesh Yadav dead over an old rivalry on May 28 along the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, an official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Research: How India Is Gearing Up to Foster Legacy of Being ‘Pharmacy of the World’.

Another accused is identified as Vinod Pujari (40), he said.

Before killing Girdhari, Kalambe had fires some rounds in a locality in Goregaon.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Govt Opens All Offices Under Unlock 1 Guidelines, Makes 100% Attendance of Officials Mandatory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)