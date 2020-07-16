New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing two persons over personal enmity in Mehrauli in south Delhi, police said.

Information regarding a man with a bullet injury on his leg lying near Freedom Fighter Colony was received by Mehrauli police station at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday, they said

A police team reached the spot and during a search of the nearby area found blood spilled on a concrete slab in a jungle. A blood-soaked mobile phone was also seen there, police said.

The man was rushed to the AIIMS where he was declared brought dead, they said.

During the search in the jungle, empty liquor and water bottles and cigarette leftovers were also found lying around the scene of the incident, police said.

On the basis of CCTV footage, it was found that six people, including the deceased, had come there in a white Santro car for a party. After parking the car near a vacant plot, they had proceeded towards the jungle, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, the deceased was identified as Abdul Ali, a resident of Geeta colony.

"During investigation, police traced the car and one of the suspects, Vipin Balyan, a resident of Bhajanpura, was apprehended. On his instance, another suspect, Satender, a resident of Khajuri Khas, was also apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

After their interrogation, police again went inside the jungle. With the help of a drone, one more body with gunshot injuries was recovered there, the DCP said.

Later, the deceased was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Geeta colony, he said.

The deceased and the accused were part of a group of six people who were identified earlier in the CCTV footage, police said.

Both the deceased have criminal backgrounds. They were co-accused in an attempt to murder case registered at Geeta Colony police station, police said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused were suspecting that the deceased were passing information about them to police, they said.

The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining two accused, who have been identified. One of them recently came out of the jail on a parole and he had arranged the party in the jungle, police said.

