Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here on Friday after illegal firearms were found in their possession, a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Friday.

Two 7 mm pistols along with two magazine were recovered from the possession of Mobarak Hossain, while Abrahim Sk was found in possession of one 7mm pistol with one empty magazine, the officer said.

The two were arrested on the basis of an intelligence inputs from JBS Haldane Avenue for possessing illegal firearms, the officer said.

Both the arrested persons are residents of Narayanpur village under Kaliachak police station in Malda district.

