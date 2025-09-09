Faridkot (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): In a breakthrough against cross-border narco-terror networks, Faridkot Police apprehended two drug smugglers and recovered 12.1 kilograms of heroin from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The police had conducted a two-week-long source-based operation, which led to the recovery of contraband drugs.

Also Read | Supriya Shrinate Debunks Fake Affair Claim; Says Viral Photo Does Not Show Her With ND Tiwari's Brother, It's Her Father.

In a post on X, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that a case had been registered at PS Sadar Faridkot and a thorough investigation was currently underway to uncover the whole nexus, including forward and backwards linkages of the network.

https://x.com/DGPPunjabPolice/status/1965263136497229888

Also Read | Rapper Vedan Sexual Assault Case: Malayalam Rapper Hiran Das Murali Appears for Questioning Before Kerala Police in Rape Case.

"In a major breakthrough against cross-border narco-terror networks, Faridkot Police recovered 12.1 kg of Heroin and apprehended two drug smugglers. The recovery was the result of a meticulously planned, two-week-long source-based operation," the Punjab DGP wrote.

According to the preliminary investigation done by the Police, the arrested persons were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, pointing to a larger transnational smuggling network.

The X post read, "Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with #Pakistan-based smugglers, pointing to a larger transnational smuggling network. The illicit consignment, which was smuggled across the border, was recovered from Village Jhariwala, under the jurisdiction of PS Sadar Faridkot."

"A case has been registered at PS Sadar Faridkot, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to uncover the full nexus, including both backward and forward linkages of the network," he added.

Similarly, on Monday, Punjab Police busted a heroin trafficking cartel with the arrest of the notorious drug smuggler identified as Soni Singh alias Soni along with his four associates in Amritsar and recovered 8.1kg heroin from their possession, said Punjab DGP Yadav.

The other four arrested drug smugglers were identified as Gursewak Singh, Vishaldeep Singh alias Gola, Gurpreet Singh and Arshdeep Singh, all residents of Ajnala in Amritsar.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the syndicate was operating from Pakistan and drones were being used to deliver large consignments of heroin into Indian territory. Preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate used hotels as contraband dumps to circulate consignments further into the network, he said.

The DGP said that further investigations were ongoing to establish forward and backwards linkages in this case to identify handlers, supply chains, and financial networks. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)