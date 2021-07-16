New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man and busted two illegal international GSM termination exchanges running in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nawab, a resident of Khurja, Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding that he was a key operator of the syndicate.

According to the police, they received inputs that illegal telephone exchanges were running in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country, causing financial losses to the telecom sector.

The presence and operation of such illegal exchanges is a threat to national telecom security.

Meanwhile, information was received that a huge volume of incoming international calls was being switched by using routers located somewhere in the area of Ansari Road, Daryaganj, the police said.

During investigation, the police located a network of lease-line and broadband internet connections that was leading towards a flat on Ansari Road, a senior officer said.

On July 6, a joint raid was conducted along with DoT officials on the premises and two server boxes, three high-speed FTTH routers, an SIP trunk and a laptop were found in interconnected and running condition, the officer said.

The set-up was inspected by the DoT officials and it was confirmed that it was being used for routing international calls to India, bypassing the legal gateways of the country, the police said.

A case was registered and the police found out that the illegal international exchange was being run by Nawab and others.

"On Wednesday, information was received that Nawab would come to visit his associates in Daryaganj, following which a trap was laid and he was apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

On the same day, the police found that a huge volume of incoming international calls was also being switched in the area of Damodar Park, Jhilmil Colony, Shahdara, the officer added.

An illegal international telecom setup was found running at Damodar Park. A joint raid was conducted and two routers, one SIP box, one CPU, one UPS and one monitor were found interconnected and in running condition, the police said.

This set-up was also reported to be an illegal international exchange. The accused running this illegal international exchange is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, they added.

