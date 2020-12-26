Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26 (ANI): Two juveniles allegedly killed another juvenile over a dispute arising out of sharing money in Bengaluru.

Police said a case has been registered in the Byatarayanapura police station limits and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, it is said the dispute was about sharing money they earned while doing simple chores around the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)