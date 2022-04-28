Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A home guard and his nephew were killed after their two-wheeler collided with a stationary tractor-trolley here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nagva village on the Meerut-Karnal highway on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | Twitter Must Remain Politically Neutral, Says Elon Musk.

The deceased have been identified as Tejpal Kashyap (50), a home guard who was posted at Sarurpur police station in Meerut district, and his nephew Anil Kashyap (28), the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Temperature To Soar in North, West, and Central India; Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Says IMD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)