Dewas (MP), Jul 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many were critically injured after a car plunged into a river in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Indore-Betul highway near Mokhapipalya village in Bagli tehsil, an official said.

The car was crossing the culvert when a truck approached from the opposite direction, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and fall into the Kalisindh River, Kamlaur police station in-charge Upendra Nahar said.

He said locals helped rescue all four occupants from the submerged car and rushed them to the government hospital in Bagli, where doctors declared two of them dead.

The other two injured persons were referred to Indore for further treatment, the official said.

"The car doors got jammed after it fell into the river, delaying the rescue efforts. Locals had to break the windows to pull out the occupants," Nahar said.

