Jalpaiguri (West Bengal), Jun 6 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Monday after their two-wheeler collided head on with a passenger vehicle in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said.

The accident took place at around 11 am in the Ulladabri area in Maynaguri town after the motorcycle crashed into the vehicle that was coming from the opposite direction, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Bizzare: Shamli Police Orders DNA Test of Stolen Buffalo.

Two motorcycle riders, identified as Sanju Majumder (27) and Balaram Sarkar (26), died on the spot and were residents of Nathuhat area of the district, he said.

They were coming from Jalpaiguri town when the accident occurred.

Also Read | Bihar Mass Suicide: Tejashwi Yadav Says, 'Family Members Died By Suicide After Suffering From Poverty, Financial Crisis, Unemployment'.

Their bodies were sent to Jalpaiguri Superspeciality Hospital for post-mortem examinations, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)