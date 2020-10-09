Seoni (MP), Oct 9 (PTI) Two persons were killed and five others injured when a speeding SUV hit a two-wheeler and a car on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Ganeshganj town under Lakhnadoun police station area, where the SUV hit a motorcycle, which suddenly came on the highway, and then jumped across the four-lane divider to hit a car, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harisingh Patel said.

The two occupants of the car, J S Gursrani (50) Kishore Patel (54), residents of Jabalpur, were killed on the spot, the official said.

All four occupants of the SUV, who are from Seoni, and the motorcyclist were seriously injured in the accident, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

