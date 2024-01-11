Dhenkanal (Odisha), Jan 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Thursday after their two motorcycles collided head-on in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said.

The accident occurred near Kamakhyanagar in Tumusingha as both two-wheelers were at a very high speed and collided with each other, a senior officer said.

Two of the four travellers were killed on the spot, Tumusingha Police Station inspector in-charge Mamata Samantray said.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar Sahu and Shivaram Behera.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, she said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is under progress, the police officer added.

